Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, May 17: Seasonable & Pleasant Weather Monday into Wednesday

Though eastern parts of KELOLAND didn’t get off to the best start in the world, gradual improvement from the west will help put everyone on an even playing field as we close the weekend.

After a rather long and drawn-out battle, high pressure wins out over a slow moving area of low pressure to our east, allowing the area to gradually clear out overnight. Breezy conditions will also take over, as overnight low temperatures fall into the 40s.

The pick day of the week across the region may be Monday, as temperatures are near average with a decent amount of sunshine. In western KELOLAND, we may see temperatures approach and get over the 80 degree mark. The one detriment to the day will likely be the windy conditions that remain in place through the afternoon.

A few more dry days are on the way, especially for those of you who are east of the Missouri River. Tuesday and Wednesday both look like rather nice days with temperatures climbing through the mid to upper 70s. If you’re west river, you at least get Tuesday (With a run toward 90 for the first time this year) before we keep an eye on the chance for some thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Showers and storms are possible again on Thursday, though those chances are higher east river. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday and through the weekend as our next system moves into the region.

While there are no 100% wash-outs during this time, you’ll want to know where your umbrella is located.