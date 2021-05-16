Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, May 16

Sunday marked another day with showers moving through the area, and this will set the stage for what we see as we go into the extended outlook.

Showers taper off as we go into the night, and we’ll attempt to clear out a bit more with high pressure trying to make its way into the area. Lows fall into the 40s and low 50s.

The new work week starts off quietly enough with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures still in the 70s. The one exception to the rule may be a few showers that pop up West River.

Shower chances come back to a small extent on Tuesday, with a rumble of thunder also possible at times. Chances increase the later into the day you go.

Highs will range in the 70s across much of the region. A few low 80s are also possible.

The second half of the work week is a bit unsettled. We’ll keep a daily chance for some showers and thunderstorms in place through the end of the work week, with Thursday holding the best chance for unsettled weather.

We may try to squeeze in a dry day on Friday east of the James River Valley, but we’ll still leave in the chance for some rain further west.

In terms of temperatures, we do have a nice warming trend that carries us into the 80s by the end of the week and into Saturday. With that said, however, that extra warmth will also bring some extra moisture…and those two ingredients help increase instability.