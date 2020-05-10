Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, May 10: More Chilly Air on the Way; Rain Isn’t Too Far Behind

Beyond some snow showers in western KELOLAND, much of Mother’s Day was mainly dry but rather chilly and windy at times. Thankfully, we get a break from some of this…not all of it, though.

Another round of near to below freezing lows is on the way tonight as winds calm down and skies clear out a little bit.

Freeze warnings are in place once again for SE KELOLAND, where the growing season is underway. In a similar manner to the last few nights, please take all necessary precautions with any temperature-sensitive plants.

Unseasonably chilly air remains in place through the start of next week. Monday will be rather chilly once again, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s throughout much of the region. A few showers of the rain and snow variety are also possible in western KELOLAND, but the rest of the region should stay mainly dry.

Another chance for rain with a few snow showers moves into the western part of South Dakota on Tuesday, and a few of these rain showers may jump over the river and make it into eastern KELOLAND. Otherwise, the day is more dry than not with temperatures only making a small step forward in terms of improvement.

A better chance for rain arrives on Wednesday before we get a small break from the action on Thursday. This is when temperatures begin to make their move toward the 60s in many areas.

Near average temperatures return just in time for the weekend, but it’ll come with a few chances at some rain and even a rumble of thunder or two along the way.