Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, March 7

High pressure continues to hold its grip on the region, allowing us to enjoy another mid-May day about two months early.

Clear skies remain in place as we go into the night. While winds do calm down a bit, it won’t do too much to help cool things down. Lows fall into the 30s across the region, with a few 20s along the North Dakota border. To put these numbers into perspective, our average high for this time of year is 39 degrees.

The next work and school week gets off to a warm and dry start, with sunshine sticking around for a little while longer. We’ll stay in the 60s to low 70s through Monday across the region, which will challenge some record highs across the region. The record to beat in Sioux Falls, for example, is 69 degrees. Windy weather, unfortunately, comes back into the picture.

Though cloud cover increases on Tuesday, we should be able to squeeze in one more warm day East River and make yet another run at the record books (The record in Sioux Falls is 63 on Tuesday). Highs there should climb into the 60s and low 70s. West River locations, however, may only reach into the 50s to low 60s as a cold front begins to make its move.

That cold front will pass through the area by Tuesday evening, sending some much-need moisture our way into Wednesday.

While we watch a rain/snow chance emerge in central and NE KELOLAND, this may be a mainly rain event to the southeast and mainly snow in the west…especially toward the Black Hills. The track of this low will be the x-factor, so keep an eye out for updates.

We’ll remain mainly quiet by the end of the week and into the start of the weekend. While temperatures do stay above average for this time of year, it’ll be noticeably cooler than the first half of the week.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, our next chance for some precipitation comes along by the early portion of next week. With that said, however, chances are low at the moment.