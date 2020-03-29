Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, March 29: Great Start to the Week Before Rain Arrives on Tuesday

Calm winds and clear skies will take us through the night. The lack of cloud cover and wind will allow temperatures to fall a bit further down the thermometer this time around. Overnight lows will range in the mid 20s NE to the low/mid 30s south and west.

Another nice day is on the way for Monday thanks to high pressure. A little more sunshine and a light wind from the southeast will help temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s across the board. Clouds will increase through the evening and into the night.

A few showers are possible here and there on Tuesday. A few of these showers may spill into Wednesday, though neither day is expected to be a complete wash-out. Highs on Tuesday should hold in the low to mid 60s.

Cooler temperatures gradually filter into the region through the second half of the week. While Wednesday remains warm, Thursday and Friday will feature cooler temperatures. Rain and snow chances will accompany this cool down.

The weekend looks pretty good from here, with partly sunny skies and temperatures slowly rebounding back to near average levels.