Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, March 28

Though high pressure has been able to keep much of the region pleasant today, the break will be short-lived.

Despite clear skies, we’ll remain mild across the region. Lows only fall into the mid 30s to mid 40s. A decent southerly breeze in place will keep those overnight temperatures well above average for this time of year.

Dry conditions hold steady as we kick off the new work and school week, and the wind will pick up even more as well. This, combined with highs climbing into the 70s and rather low dew points, will elevate the fire weather risk across much of the region.

As a result, various wind headlines and red flag warnings are in effect for the day once again.

A weak cold front will move through the area with little moisture beyond a few rain showers overnight and into early Tuesday morning…especially in SE KELOLAND. There may be a lack of moisture, but there is a lot of cool air on the back edge.

Highs on Tuesday will struggle to get out of the 40s with another windy day on the way…though the breeze won’t be as strong as what we’ll see on Monday.

Highs through Wednesday will struggle to get out of the 40s with this cooler air mass remaining in place for a little while longer. The cool-down, however, won’t last beyond the midweek outlook.

By the end of the week, we’ll climb out of the ditch and warm up once again. Highs may get back into the 70s by the end of the week and into the weekend. All the while, moisture will be rather hard to come by across the region.