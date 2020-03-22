Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, March 22: Overnight Showers; More Showers Possible by Tuesday

A weak boundary will cross the region this evening, sending a few rain showers our way. Some showers may linger overnight…especially the further south and east you go. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s for much of the area…except for northern KELOLAND, which will remain in the mid 20s.

We’ll warm up a bit more on Monday, as highs reach the low 50s SE and well into the mid to upper 50s west river. NE KELOLAND may not get out of the upper 40s. All the while, we remain dry.

The warming trend continues through Tuesday, with highs climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s at times through much of KELOLAND. A few showers are possible, especially the further east you go.

A chance for rain and snow arrives on Wednesday with the first of a few systems on the way. Daytime highs may not get out of the 40s as cooler air comes in on the back edge.

A few more rain and snow showers are possible on Thursday and Friday, though chances for either precip type are on the lower side of the scale.

Next weekend looks like a winner from here with sunnier skies and temperatures gradually rebounding into the 50s.