Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, March 21

Though we’ve had a cold front pushing through the region, the day was still decent overall…even with the persistent breeze.

A few showers will try to linger as we go into the first part of the night with an upper-level trough pivoting through the region, but that’ll be an exception to the rule. Beyond that, it’s dry and progressively calmer as high pressure attempts to move in.

While much of the day and region are dry on Monday thanks to that aforementioned high, southeastern parts of KELOLAND will get in on some rain showers later in the day as the leading edge of low pressure begins to jog northward.

A better chance for rain along and east of the James River Valley will come along on Tuesday as low pressure continues to make its move to the north and east. Out west, a cold front will try to spark some rain showers of its own to parched portions of the region out there.

Rain and even a few snow showers will linger into the morning on Wednesday East River (Especially the further south and east you go), while West River locations get in on clearer skies.

Once we get through this, we should be able to coast into the end of the work week with gradually warmer weather. Another chance for some rain and snow showers may come up Friday night into Saturday as we watch our next weather maker get its act together. Coverage appears to be sparse, though, so we aren’t expecting too much in the way of long-term drought relief with this.

Overnight lows only fall into the 20s to low 30s under partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible early on, but the bulk of the night should remain mainly dry

Much of the day is dry on Monday, but SE KELOLAND may see some showers later on with highs in the 50s across the region.

Rain is likely in portions of the region on Tuesday, as highs struggle to get much above the low 50s.

We’ll fall into the 40s in some areas by the middle of the week, but we’ll stay near to above average for temperatures going into next weekend.