Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, March 14

Winter is going to give the region a pretty blunt reminder that the calendar won’t officially switch to spring for another week.

Various winter weather headlines are in place across a majority of KELOLAND through at least Monday morning West River and Monday afternoon East River.

A deepening area of low pressure will continue to wind up and slowly move through the region. Though this starts as a rain or rain/snow mix East River, a switch to all snow is expected as we go into the night.

The biggest x-factor to any snow we see will be how quickly or slowly our rain switches to snow. A difference of just a few degrees and a few hours can heavily influence forecast snow numbers, so be sure to stay alert both on-air and online and with your KELOLAND Weather App. Regardless, travel will become rather treacherous as we go through the night and into the morning commute on Monday.

Speaking of Monday, the Ides of March will live up to its dubious reputation with snow lingering East River through the morning and early afternoon along with rather blustery conditions at times. Again, please exercise caution if you must be out and about for any reason.

We get a nice break on Tuesday with a weak ridge of high pressure moving into the area, but temperatures will remain near and below average. At least it won’t be all that windy this time around.

St. Patrick’s Day may have a few rain and snow showers in place as a weak disturbance moves quickly through the region. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time. Temperatures also remain near to below average during this time.

The rest of the week and the first half of the weekend should remain pretty quiet and dry as a ridge of high pressure takes over once more. By Sunday, however, we may have to introduce the chance for some rain.

Overnight lows fall into the mid 20s to low 30s with plenty of cloud cover and the aforementioned messy weather moving eastward.

We’ll have 30s for highs East River with morning snow likely…especially in SE KELOLAND. Highs climb into the 30s and low 40s to the west.

Highs on Tuesday remain in the 30s to low 40s.

A gradual but pleasant warm-up will take us through the end of the week and into the weekend, with 50s in the forecast by the weekend.