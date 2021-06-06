Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, June 6

While West River locations were able to get in on a brief break from the heat, East River communities continued their literal hot streak with another run into the 90s ahead of a weak cold front.

This same front may help trigger a few evening storms in eastern and SE KELOLAND, with a few of these storms holding the potential to contain strong winds and hail. Coverage will be rather sparse, so not everyone will see something. Still, you may want to keep this in mind with any evening plans.

Beyond this chance for a few storms, much of the area is pretty quiet, though it won’t be too comfortable. Lows only fall into the 60s.

The new work week hits the reset button on the heat. After a rather brief break to the west, 90s return and hold steady across much of the region with the passage of a warm front over the course of the day. This front will help open the door for more showers and thunderstorms, especially in central and northern KELOLAND.

A Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather will be in place in this part of the region as a result.

Additional showers and a few thunderstorms are possible West River on Tuesday, while East River locations remain generally dry and hot once more.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible by the second half of the week as well, though coverage may be a bit scattered on Wednesday. Thursday’s chances are a bit better, with an eye being kept on West River locations for the potential to see some severe weather.

This system will migrate eastward into Friday, sending rain chances over the river through the night and into Friday morning. This, along with possibly Saturday, may also hold our only chance to escape the 90s in many areas. If we hit 90 again on Friday, there’s a chance that we may stay there through the weekend.