Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, June 27

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger through the rest of the day, and while many of the storms that pop up should stay sub-severe in intensity…a few could still pack an extra punch. Be mindful of this if you have any evening plans.

Activity wanes as we go later into the night, giving way to a mainly quiet night after midnight. Lows fall into the 50s to low 60.

Shower and thunderstorm chances linger into the start of next week, with a few storms possibly packing an extra punch.

Temperatures rise into the low 80s across portions of the region, with some 70s popping up now and again.

A few showers are possible by Tuesday to the east, but the overall trend headed through the midweek outlook is mainly dry and slowly warmer. Highs continue the slow climb into the low to mid 80s.

The midweek outlook is pretty quiet with high pressure building more and more into the region. As we stay dry, we also get progressively warmer. 80s linger through Wednesday, with 90s popping up more and more later on.

Along the way, rain chances become more and more scarce, with a dry and hot 4th of July outlook…especially East River. A few models do try and bring in some showers on Sunday to the west. Temperatures reach the 90s once more.