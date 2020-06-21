Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, June 21: Additional Storm Possible on Monday; Pleasant Midweek Outlook

While Father’s Day started off quietly enough, activity began to fire up through the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will linger into the first part of the night before we get a brief break. Just like the daytime, a few of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity. Overnight lows will drop a bit further into the 50s.

Additional showers and storms are likely on Monday as a cold front moves through KELOLAND. The best chance to see some storms will be in southern and western KELOLAND.

Temperatures, as a result, take a bit of a step backward following the passage of this boundary and only climb into the mid to upper 70s.

The midweek outlook, overall, is rather pleasant with seasonable temperatures and a generally calm wind as well. High pressure will keep sunshine in place overall, with temperatures holding in the mid 70s on Tuesday and low 80s by Wednesday.

The one “Fly in the Ointment” may be a few isolated showers in the northeastern part of KELOLAND. Otherwise, we’re mainly dry. Both days will also feature a generally calm wind, setting us up for fantastic weather for outdoor activities.

Thursday starts off dry, but evening storms are possible as another disturbance moves through the region. Shower and storm chances linger into Friday before tapering off in time for next weekend. Highs climb back into the 80s.