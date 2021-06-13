Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, June 13

A few areas of central and east-central KELOLAND got in on some early showers and thunderstorms, but the rest of the region has been dry. A few locations try to fix that as we head into the night.

While much of the region is dry, central and SW KELOLAND may see a few isolated thunderstorms in the evening and into the night as a weak area of low pressure tries to make its presence known.

A few of these storm may pack an extra punch, with gusty winds and hail acting as the main concerns here.

Overall, though, we’re mainly dry with lows in the 50s to the northeast and 60s the further south you go.

Once again, much of the day on Monday is dry beyond a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to the west. A few of these storms may be stronger in intensity at times.

The heat stays with us, though, with highs in the upper 80s to low/mid 90s across much of the region.

Dry and hot weather holds steady through at least Wednesday as high pressure returns. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the latter day should end up being hotter. All the same, highs on Tuesday hold in the low to mid 90s once more…except in NE KELOLAND.

A frontal boundary will approach the region by late Wednesday and into Thursday. We may have to introduce a few shower and storm chances late Thursday night into Friday as this cold front pushes through the region.

After that front, temperatures fall back into the 80s for highs, and a few more rain chances come into the picture as we head toward Father’s Day.