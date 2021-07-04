Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, July 4: Rainfall on the way Tuesday

We hope you’re enjoying your sunny and hot 4th of July. That sunshine is cooking KELOLAND much above-normal, and by afternoon temperatures have already stretched through the 90s with a southerly breeze.

3 pm

Tonight there is a very slight chance of a spotty thundershower, mainly east of I-29, but most people will have nothing but dry skies. It will be a warm night, with lows in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Monday is back to work with another sunny and hot day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with partly cloudy skies and a light north breeze. Rapid City could have thundershowers and welcome rain from the afternoon hours on.

Tuesday is our best bet to get some meaningful rainfall. It will mostly be rain, though lightning is not out of the question. Severe weather is not expected. Winds will be out of the east, turning to the northeast. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s as a cold front drops down on eastern KELOLAND.

As far as rainfall totals, current forecast models project Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND at a quarter-inch. The heavier rainfall is expected in central and NE KELOLAND, north of I-90. Those areas could be in for a widespread half- to one-inch type totals.

Skies will clear out for a cooler and pleasant day on Wednesday, with the upper 70s East River to the 80s in the west as another warm front approaches.

That front could give us another shot of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Friday. Rainfall amounts are not that impressive. Winds will pick up, and we’ll have temperatures rebounding to the upper 80s to low 90s East River, while western South Dakota will be near a hundred on Thursday but falling back to the 80s behind the front on Friday.

Next weekend looks mostly sunny and pleasant… perhaps a little cooler than normal. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s across KELOLAND, while Sunday should be in the mid 80s East River to around 90 in the west.