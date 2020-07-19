Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, July 19: Scattered Storms Possible into Midweek; Hot Again by Thursday

A mainly quiet first half of the day will give way to some unsettled weather later in the evening…but not for everyone.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will linger in southern and SE KELOLAND, with a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 11 pm MDT Sunday. Any storm that pops up will be capable of producing damaging hail and gusty winds.

Otherwise, eastern KELOLAND stays mainly quiet and partly cloudy. Lows will hover in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Another chance for some showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Monday. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, so be sure to stay weather aware.

Highs hold steady in the low to mid 80s throughout the region.

A slow warm-up will take us through Wednesday with a daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs gradually climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Highs returns to the mid 90s by the end of the week. A few storms are also possible at times, but Friday may end up having the best chance to remain dry by day and by night.