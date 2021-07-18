Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, July 18

Much of the day has been able to remain dry, but we do get one small chance for something we desperately need: Rain. Sadly, it isn’t a chance for everyone.

A few showers are possible once more overnight, especially in southern KELOLAND. Just like the day, though, the night should feature more dry weather than wet. Overnight lows fall into the 60s to near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

A large ridge of high pressure over Colorado and Wyoming will strengthen and assert its influence eastward as we head into the new work week, keeping dry air in place and increasing the heat as we go along.

We’ll also have to deal with an increase in humidity, so be sure to keep this in mind if you’re going to be outside. Highs climb into the upper 80s east of the James River Valley, with 90s pushing further eastward.

More warmth comes in by Tuesday as the ridge to the west strengthens, allowing highs to creep further into the mid to upper 90s…especially in central and western KELOLAND. All the while, dry conditions hold steady.

The core of the upcoming heat comes along by Wednesday, with mid to upper 90s blanketing much of the area. Low 100s are also possible in northeastern and central KELOLAND.

We’ll remain rather hot through the end of the week, with rain chances remaining rather hard to come by. We do get a chance for rain late Friday and into Saturday, but chances are low and mainly scattered.