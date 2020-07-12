Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, July 12: Heat and Storms Return on Monday; Cooler Tuesday with Rain

For the first time in a while, we’ve been able to enjoy a mainly quiet weekend from start to finish.

A rather isolated shower or two is possible in the SW corner of KELOLAND early in the evening. Otherwise, we’re quiet and clear…though it won’t be as cool. Lows tonight stay in the 60s and even near 70 in a few locations.

Showers and thunderstorms come back into the picture by the start of next week as a cold front pushes eastward. A few storms may be strong to severe, especially in the evening and in eastern KELOLAND. Otherwise, temperatures climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s with increased levels of humidity.

Tuesday features another chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the first half of the day, and this chance is a little more widespread in nature. Again, some storms may be strong to severe in intensity.

Temperatures take a pretty big step backward, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across much of the region.

We’ll remain cooler than average on Wednesday, though it won’t be as cool as Tuesday. Highs should hold in the low 80s, with mid 80s in central KELOLAND.

A slow and gradual warm-up will take us back into the 90s by the weekend. Along the way, we’ll have to contend with pop-up thunderstorms into the weekend.