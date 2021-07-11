Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, July 11

High pressure will continue to do its part to keep KELOLAND calm and pleasant as we go into the next work week.

With clear skies and a calm breeze in place, we’ll have another rather comfortable night on our hands, especially the further east you go. Lows along and east of the James River valley fall into the 50s again, with 60s West River.

High pressure holds steady for your Monday, and we’ll warm up a bit more as well as winds turn to the southeast. Highs climb into the 90s West River, while East River locations hold in the low to mid 80s once more.

The one exception to this rule may be a few showers and storms in NW KELOLAND toward the evening with the passage of a weak front.

Tuesday is another nice day overall, but we’ll have increasing cloudiness as our next system approaches from the west. Ahead of the front, we’ll have one more warm to hot day, while western KELOLAND cools off first.

We may also see some scattered showers and thunderstorms attempt to develop south of I-90, with a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in place. Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns here.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Wednesday as our low moves through the region. This is our best chance for rain across the region and will likely get out of here by Thursday.

East River locations dry out toward the end of the work week, while a few more rain chances try to hang around along and west of the Missouri River valley. Rain opportunities may return East River by Saturday evening into Sunday, so our more active weather pattern looks to at least try and hang around for a little while longer.

In terms of temperatures, we’ll hold near average more often than not through midweek, but chances for above average temperatures climb higher as we go into next weekend.