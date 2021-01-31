Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, January 31

A developing ridge of high pressure will keep things quiet tonight, and that will set the stage for how quiet we’ll be for the first half of the upcoming work week.

Clearer skies attempt to take over as we go into the night, but clouds will win out the further east you go toward/east of I-29. Overnight lows still fall into the teens East River and teens/20s to the west. We may also have to deal with some patchy fog as we get ready to start the day on Monday.

Speaking of which, the next work and school week gets off to a rather pleasant start with a decent amount of sunshine and milder temperatures. Highs climb into the mid 30s East River (Though NE KELOLAND may struggle to get out of the upper 20s/low 30s again) to upper 40s and low 50s out west.

Tuesday is also looking good, with partly cloudy skies in place and warmer temperatures continuing to make their move eastward. 40s approach the James River Valley, while 50s out west become a bit more prevalent.

Wednesday starts off well enough, but a cold front will make its move into the region, sending a rain/snow chance into central and western KELOLAND. We’ll have increasing cloudiness the further east you go. Some snow showers are possible Thursday morning for eastern parts of KELOLAND.

From there, we watch the thermometer. Well below average temperatures come crashing into the region behind this system, with Thursday and Friday acting as the transition days to this much cooler regime.

Highs this weekend may struggle to get out of the low teens, while lows fall below zero at times…and that’s not including any wind chill factors.

By Saturday, we’ll also watch for the chance to see some light snow once again.