Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, January 3

For the third night in a row, fog will return to SE KELOLAND. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 6 am CST Monday, with poor visibility and some icing possible. Please be careful if you must be out and about.

Some light mixed showers are possible in central and NE KELOLAND tonight and into early Monday morning, though anything that is seen will be rather light in nature.

Overnight lows fall into the teens to low/mid 20s across much of the region.

Monday will likely be the pick day of the week with more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures to the east, especially when the fog retreats. We’ll warm up just a little bit…into the 30s to low 40s East River and a chance to see 50 once again out west.

A trough of low pressure will move through KELOLAND by the middle of the week, with an associated area of low pressure swinging through the region.

Rain and snow showers are possible late on Tuesday to the west, with chances migrating eastward into the day on Wednesday.

This will switch to mainly snow by Wednesday as the low moves East River.

While accumulation amounts are expected to be on the low side of the scale (Generally around an inch), it could still be a nuisance due to its timing around Wednesday’s commute.

Quiet weather will return by Thursday and stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend. A slow but gradual decline down the thermometer will take place, though we should remain near to above average overall.