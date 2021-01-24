Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, January 24

I hope you were able to enjoy the sunshine today if you had it. While it was still rather chilly at times, it was nice to see.

Cloud cover is expected to increase as we go into the night. Even with some cloud cover in place, the fresh snow on the ground for areas near and east of I-29 will help lows fall into the single digits to near 10 degrees. Along and west of the Missouri River, we’ll see lows fall into the teens.

Some fog is also possible, especially West River, so be mindful of poor visibility at times.

Low pressure toward Nebraska will try to move northward for the day on Monday.

While much of the area is quiet, the southernmost portions of KELOLAND may get in on some snow showers.

Highs nearly repeat themselves along and east of I-29, but West River highs take a step backward into the 20s and low 30s

Another chance for snow begins to move through the area on Tuesday. West River locations see this first, with light snow showers chances moving eastward by night. Just like Monday, little to no accumulation is expected.

Highs only reach the teens and 20s across the region.

A few snow showers are possible Wednesday morning in SE KELOLAND. Beyond this, we have a quiet midweek outlook for the area. Chillier temperatures remain in place through Wednesday, though it won’t be as cold as Tuesday.

Warmer temperatures come back by the end of the month and into the very beginning of February. We’ll also watch eastern KELOLAND for the chance to see some rain and snow showers by next Sunday.