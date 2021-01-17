Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, January 17

We were able to get in on some sunshine this morning, including some gorgeous sunrises across parts of KELOLAND that have been dealing with a lot of cloud cover lately. Sadly, the break was short-lived.

Cloud cover will continue to increase as we go through the evening and into the night. Rain and snow showers are possible to the west later tonight before switching to all snow overnight. Overnight lows fall into the teens along and east of I-29, with 20s elsewhere.

A winter storm warning is in place on Monday for the northern Black Hills, with a winter weather advisory in effect for the central Black Hills and northern Lawrence County along I-90.

Areas within these advisories may see a several inches of accumulating snow along with gusty conditions, so we’ll keep an eye on the potential for some disruptive weather out west. To the east, impacts won’t be as pronounced…but we may still see an inch or so of snow East River.

Highs range from the 20s NE to the upper 30s/low 40s to the west. We’ll have generally calm conditions to the east, but a windy day is expected toward the west.

A few snow showers are possible on Tuesday in eastern KELOLAND, but those chances are generally scattered in nature and should amount to much in terms of accumulation. Windy conditions, however, do return across the area with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s except in NE KELOLAND.

Warmer temperatures hold steady through the middle of the week, with highs on Wednesday approaching 50 in a few areas of central and western KELOLAND.

A late-week cold front will usher in a change by the end of the week. Near to below average temperature make a rare appearance this month as we close the extended outlook.

We’re also watching the weekend for another chance to see some snow. Model solutions vary to a decent bit this far out, so be sure to keep an eye out for future updates on your weekend outlook.