Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, January 10

While East River locations had to deal with cloud cover and cooler temperatures, we were able to clear out and warm up to the west. That trend begins to make its move eastward tonight.

A slow but gradual clearing process will continue to move East River as high pressure continues to make its move. With that said, though, lows will remain well above average for this time of year with 20s across the region.

We’ll clear out a bit more on Monday, allowing temperatures to climb a bit higher East River. Temperatures should reach the 40-degree mark in some areas with the extra sunshine in place, though NE KELOLAND may be stuck in the 30s. Highs approach and even exceed 50 degrees further west.

Warmer weather continues to build through the day on Tuesday, with highs climbing into the 40s to the east and more widespread 50s out west. All the while, we remain partly to mostly sunny.

Unseasonable warmth holds steady through at least Wednesday. These highs will be 20 to 25 degrees above average for this time of year in many locations. Cloud cover, however, does increase by the middle of the week.

Long-range models have been flip-flopping on the progression and evolution of a system on Thursday.

For now, we’ll leave in the chance for some rain and snow during this time, but this is subject to change as we go into the week.

Cooler temperatures will try to return by Friday, but we’ll still remain above average for mid-January as we go into next weekend.