Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, February 7: Cold and staying that way all week

It has been a very cold day – perfect for staying indoors and watching football. We started the day with ten below zero in Sioux Falls and twelve below in Aberdeen. With thick, persistent snow cover – and a few powdery snow showers – temperatures remained in the single digits above and even below zero.

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a few lingering flurries. Lows will again hit the basement in eastern KELOLAND, well below zero. Even central and western South Dakota will be a few degrees below the zero mark.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy again in eastern KELOLAND, while we’ll see the low teens in the west. There will just be a light breeze, so wind chills should not be a factor. But the air will be just plain cold, in the single digits in eastern KELOLAND and the low teens West River.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the warmest two days of the week, but there is disagreement between models over how warm we will get. We’ll go with highs around ten in eastern KELOLAND, though it will stay in the single digits if the other model of choice comes true.

Our next chance of snow comes in Thursday and Friday, with again a model difference for amounts. We’ll go with an inch or two – though that might be on the high side. Temperatures will drop back into the single digits.

Another surge of cold air comes in Friday and Saturday, with teens below zero in the morning and East River temperatures struggling to get above zero during the day. It looks like another chance of snowfall, and perhaps heavier snowfall, for Sunday (Valentine’s Day).