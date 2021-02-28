Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, February 28

High pressure is on the way in as we close the month of February, and it isn’t going anywhere for a good while.

Following this morning’s southeastern snow, skies become partly to mostly clear as we go into the night. This will allow temperatures to fall into the teens and low 20s once more.

As we kick off the month of March, we’ll have partly to sunny skies, but temperatures won’t respond…yet. Still, March comes in like a lamb this time around. Highs hold in the upper 20s to mid 30s East River, while we at least climb back into the 40s to the west.

The true warm-up comes along by Tuesday, as high pressure continues to build aloft. Temperatures climb into the 50s across much of the region.

It’ll be a bit breezy at times, especially East River.

From there, we stay pretty quiet through the rest of the week. We’ll be treated to a nice spring preview through the rest of the week and into the weekend, which is appropriate since March begins meteorological spring.

Temperatures hold steady in the 50s and even climb into the 60s at times, with the latter more likely the further west you go.

All the while, we’ll remain rather dry. A dominating ridge of high pressure will keep our April preview very much in place, complete with an arid air mass that isn’t expected to let up until after next week.