Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, February 21

Now that our snow has departed to the east, we can get ready for what we’ve been waiting for: Above average temperatures!

We have to get through the night before we get to any of that. Thankfully, this should be a quiet night. We’ll gradually clear out East River, while West River locations get in on a clearer and pleasant night first.

Overnight lows fall into the 20s across much of the region, with winds gradually picking up as we go into the start of the next work and school week.

Our unseasonable warmth arrives on Monday, with highs climbing into the 40s East River and 50s out west. The drawback will be the wind.

Rather breezy conditions will be in place, with gusts approaching 40 mph at times. Wind advisories and a high wind warning are in place for portions of central and western KELOLAND, where gusts may exceed 50 mph. Keep this in mind if you plan to head out and enjoy these temperatures.

Tuesday may not be as warm, but we’ll still remain well above average for this time of year. Highs hold in the mid/upper 40s to low/mid 50s. It’ll also be breezy once more, though not as brisk as Monday.

A weak cold front will sag through the region as we go into the evening on Tuesday and into Wednesday as well. Temperatures take a small step backward on Wednesday, but we’ll have to contend with a few scattered rain and snow showers through those two days…especially the further north you go. Since this is such a moisture-starved front, coverage of anything we see will be sparse at times.

30s and 40s stick around for highs as we go through the end of the work and school week. Even the last weekend of February looks like it’ll remain near to a bit above average in terms of temperatures.

Much of the long-range outlook also stays dry as we approach the start of meteorological spring next Monday.