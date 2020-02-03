Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, February 2: Cool start to the workweek

Thick cirrus clouds have helped hold down what was a much warmer than normal day. Despite the thick clouds we still made it into the 40s to near 50 degrees.



Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy in central and eastern KELOLAND, with a north breeze and lows in the 20s. There will be a winter storm affecting the Black Hills and surrounding areas. Rapid City and the plains are under a winter weather advisory, with 3-6” expected in those areas, which will also have a brisk wind and the possibility of blowing snow.



Tomorrow a cold front will sweep across KELOLAND, with mostly cloudy skies and a brisk north wind. Temperatures will be much colder than today, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. The snow in western South Dakota will wind down during the day.



Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and below normal due to cold air following the front. Highs will be in the teens to mid 20s, though the winds will only be a gentle breeze.



We’ll start to warm back up on Wednesday and Thursday, with a slight cooldown on Friday.



The weekend looks a little above-normal temperature-wise, though we’ll introduce some snowfall chances from west to east during the weekend as well. Overall, the temperature trend is for milder than normal conditions as we move through February.