Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, February 14

Portions of KELOLAND experienced the coldest Valentine’s Day on record, and while cold air will hold steady at first, even this blast of cold will eventually ease off.

A wind chill warning will remain in effect through much of KELOLAND through midday Monday. Wind chill values may drop as low as -40 degrees, which could cause frostbite to occur in as little as 10 to 15 minutes. Please limit any outdoor time, and make sure you bundle up properly if you must be out and about.

Overnight lows tonight, even without the wind chill, will be dangerously cold in a similar manner to Saturday night. Once again, temperatures are expected to fall between -15 and -30 degrees across much of KELOLAND. Record lows will also be challenged, including Sioux Falls…whose current record sits at -21 degrees.

Frigid wind chills will remain in place, especially during the morning and afternoon. Beyond this, we’ll have small bits of improvement to watch. West River highs may finally get into the single digits above zero, while East River locations struggle to reach zero in many areas.

A wind chill watch is in effect for SE KELOLAND from noon Monday into noon Tuesday. Please continue to exercise caution if you must be out and about during this time.

High pressure will continue to build as we go through the week, with generally calm conditions in place more often than not. One more single-digit day East River is in store on Tuesday, while West River locations get into the double digits.

We’ll have our first chance to see double digit highs East River as early as Wednesday, though it may not be by a whole lot. West River spots, however, may get into the low to mid 20s.

Later into the week, portions of KELOLAND East River will have a chance to see 20s for highs. Highs may even reach the 30s by the weekend to the east. West River locations may even reach the 40s by next weekend as well.

Precipitation wise, we don’t really have all that much on the way. We’ll have a rather quiet extended outlook beyond the chance to see a few flurries now and again.