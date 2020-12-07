Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, December 6: Rather Warm into Wednesday; Cooler by Friday

As the saying goes, “The more things change, the more they stay the same”. Thanks to high pressure, we were able to enjoy yet another above average day…despite some morning fog to the east.

Clear skies hold steady as we go into the night. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 20s with a calm breeze to the east. West River locations will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

40s hold their ground East River as we start the next work and school week, while 50s take over to the west once more. All the while, we remain dry thanks to high pressure.

Unseasonable warmth really kicks up a few notches by Tuesday, despite an increase in cloud cover. Low to mid 50s move eastward on Tuesday, though a few 60s are possible to the west.

Highs by Wednesday should easily climb into the mid to upper 50s East River and into the 60s out west. These are temperatures that we usually see in the beginning of October. A few records may be challenged during this time.

Noticeably cooler temperatures come back in a hurry toward the end of next week as a weak cold front slides through on Wednesday night. By Friday, highs will be back in the mid 30s. While this is certainly cooler, it’s still a bit above average for this time of year.

While much of the extended outlook remains mainly dry, we may introduce a few rain/snow showers by Friday depending on the evolution of a late-week system. For now, chances remain on the low side of the scale.