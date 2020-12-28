Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, December 27: Quiet Monday; Watching Tuesday Closely; Quiet Start to 2021

Now that today’s snow is out of the picture and the roads have seen some melting, we’ll need to watch the thermometer as we see a refreeze of everything that thawed and/or melted. Keep this in mind if you must head out tonight.

Cloudy skies hold steady at first, but we’ll slowly clear out as we go later into the night. The faster we lose the cloud cover, the lower we’ll fall on the thermometer. With that said, we’ll see single digits to low/mid teens…the former being more likely where we were able to get a fresh coating of snow on the ground.

We’ll get a nice break on Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies thanks to a little ridge of high pressure. Highs, however, will take a step backward into the 20s and low 30s.

That brings us to Tuesday and our chances for disruptive snow in KELOLAND. The main idea still holds that snow totals will climb the further south and east you go in the region. With that said, the highest axis of snow remains tricky to pin down and continues to shift around.

Winter storm watches are in effect for northeastern Nebraska, so we’ll wait and see if and when those watches migrate northeastward.

Regardless, several inches of snow along with breezy conditions are likely across the eastern half of KELOLAND and especially the further south you go. Keep an eye out for additional updates.

Thankfully, conditions do calm down and improve by Wednesday.

We’ll close 2020 and welcome 2021 on a chilly note, as temperatures hold near to below average through Saturday.

We’ll try to warm up a little bit by the start of the first full week of the year.