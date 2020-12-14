Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, December 13: Cold into Tuesday; Warming Up Again by the Weekend

While we had a few snow showers in NE KELOLAND this morning, it didn’t take too much to shake It off and go about the start of the day. With that said, Mother Nature has been pretty mean to us snow fans so far this month, and it doesn’t get much better from here.

With clearer skies in place, especially to the northeast, overnight lows will drop to the closest they’ve been to average in a while. Low teens to single digits are expected across much of the region, so be ready to bundle up as the first hints of daylight come along on Monday.

Speaking of which, a weak disturbance will make its move by Monday into Tuesday, with cloud cover increasing first on Monday. Some flurries out west are also possible, with little to no accumulation expected.

The core of this colder air mass will move into the region during this time, with highs struggling to get much above the 20s in many areas…certainly some good cardigan weather as we head back to December for the first time this month.

A few more flurries are possible on Tuesday, but these chances are mainly confined to the southern and SE parts of KELOLAND. While road conditions may not get too treacherous, it’ll still be something to watch all the same. Beyond this, much of the day is mainly dry with highs still holding in the low 30s.

Another warm-up will begin again by the second half of the weekend, something we know all too well based on how warm it has been since last month. It won’t get as warm as August, but temperatures gradually climb back into the 30s and 40s as we head toward the weekend.

Long story short, winter’s chill remains largely in exile beyond a few brief appearances early on in this forecast. So it goes, I guess…

By the way, if you’re hoping for a White Christmas, I’m sorry to say that chances for that are dwindling quickly, as long-range outlooks are not boding well. Right now, the best chance for snow on the 25th would be in your wildest dreams.