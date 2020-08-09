Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, August 9: Cooler with Showers on Monday; Warmer Later On

Hot and humid weather in eastern parts of KELOLAND will set the stage for the potential to see another round of unsettled weather.

A cold front is on the move through KELOLAND over the course of the evening. Later on, we’ll run the risk for another round of showers and thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND. A “Slight” risk for severe weather is in place along the I-29 corridor, with gusty winds and hail being the main concerns.

Beyond the storm threat, we’re partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s to the south and east, while areas north and west are in the 50s.

Some scattered showers are possible along and south of I-90 on Monday, but the rest of the region is mainly dry. Everyone, however, is cooler and more comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A few more showers are possible north of I-90 on Tuesday. Near and below average temperatures hold on for one more day in eastern KELOLAND.

Later in the evening, another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Central and eastern KELOLAND hold the best chance to see some of this activity that spills into Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible into Thursday in eastern KELOLAND. Northeastern parts of the region may even get one more chance for rain on Friday before we generally dry out for the weekend. Warmth and muggy conditions both return during this time.