Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, August 30: Storms Roll Through the East Tonight; Mainly Dry Afterward

Following a mainly quiet afternoon, another round of active weather will develop for eastern parts of KELOLAND.

A cold front will sweep eastward later in the evening, prompting a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 12 am CDT Monday for eastern portions of KELOLAND.



We also have a “Slight Risk” for severe weather along the I-29 corridor during this time, with gusty winds and large hail being the main concerns.

Overnight lows will fall into the 50s East River and 40s to the west.

Some showers and thunderstorms may hang tough early on Monday, especially in southeastern KELOLAND as a secondary line develops on the back edge of the departing cold front.

With that said, a cooler and more comfortable air mass will arrive for the end of August and the start of September. Highs on Monday may not escape the mid 70s on the high end of the scale under partly to mostly sunny skies.

We’ll have another nice and dry day on Tuesday. Temperatures climb up just a little bit, with highs in the upper 70s East River and low/mid 80s West River.

Dry weather will cover KELOLAND for the duration of the extended forecast. A brief warm-up is likely by Wednesday ahead of a weak front.

In its wake, however, another round of cooler temperatures will come along. We’ll try to warm up again by the weekend, but it’s not expected to last.