Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, August 23: Intense Heat Through Wednesday; Spotty Storms Also Possible

Following a rather hot day throughout KELOLAND, we won’t get much relief going into the night.

This evening and into the first half of the night, we’ll run the risk for a few showers and thunderstorms. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for western KELOLAND and along the ND/SD border, with gusty winds and hail acting as the main concerns. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will stick around through the midnight hour.

Beyond the early chance for some rain, we’ll remain mainly clear and quiet tonight. Overnight lows will remain well above average for this time of year, trending in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Another hot day is on the way as we go into the start of the next work week. Highs east river will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s, while west river locales run toward the century mark yet again.

Tuesday and Wednesday will follow suit. On both days, we may see triple digit heat in central and western KELOLAND. Eastern locations will easily climb into the mid to upper 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible toward the evening on Tuesday, with a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather for western and northern KELOLAND.

The fever may finally break by Thursday for some of us. As a cold front pushes through the region, temperatures fall back into the 80s and low 90s by this time with showers and thunderstorms also popping up.

More sustainable cool weather will attempt to make its move by the weekend, with temperatures approaching near and below average levels at times. All the while, we’ll have a few more chances for some much-needed rain.