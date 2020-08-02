Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, August 2: Still Cool into Tuesday; Shower & Storm Chances Follow

High pressure holds serve through the rest of the evening, keeping cool and dry weather very much in place.

Clear skies cover the region tonight, and winds do gradually calm down. That sets the stage for another cool and comfortable night. Lows fall well into the low 50s in eastern KELOLAND, while mid to upper 50s are likely in the central and western regions.

Thanks to the same area of high pressure mentioned earlier we have another fantastic and seasonably cool day on the way for Monday, with sunshine and highs in the 70s to low 80s…the latter being more likely in west-central KELOLAND.

One more chilly night is on the way on Monday night. Overnight lows will likely fall well into the low to mid 50s once more.

Tuesday is a nearly identical day in eastern KELOLAND, with a good amount of sunshine holding steady. Western KELOLAND, however, may see some much-needed rain in the form of some late day thunderstorms. Temperatures take a small step forward on the thermometer.

Midweek showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in central and eastern KELOLAND. While this isn’t a widespread rain chance, it’ll still be well received in areas that need it.

Temperatures gradually climb back toward and above average as we head toward the weekend. We may also see a few more shower and thunderstorm chances pop up by Friday and Saturday.