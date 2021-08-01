Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, August 1

High pressure will continue to do its part to keep the region quiet as it slowly begins to slide down to the southeast. In its wake, we’ve been able to enjoy another seasonable day across the region.

Another cool night is in the cards for KELOLAND with clear skies and a calm breeze in place thanks to that aforementioned area of high pressure. While there may be some haze in the sky, it won’t be enough to keep temperatures from falling back into the 50s across much of the region.

Unfortunately, more smoke filters back into the region as we go through the start of next week. We’ll stay dry on Monday as temperatures hold steady in the low 80s to the east, but mid to upper 80s continue to hold steady West River.

Another quiet day is on the way for Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s East River…but 90s begin to pop up more and more to the west.

The midweek outlook remains dry as high pressure holds steady more often than not, though a few showers may come into the picture West River later on Wednesday.

The slow but gradual warm-up continues as we move toward the end of the week.

Showers and a few storms are possible East River into Thursday morning with that system continuing to push to the east.

Hot weather returns for the end of the week and into the first weekend of August, though I don’t think it’ll be as hot as it was in previous days…so no widespread triple digit heat is in the forecast at the moment. Highs solidly in the 90s, however, are likely with another chance for rain on the way by the weekend.