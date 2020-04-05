Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, April 5: Unseasonably Warm into Tuesday; Cooler After That

Even with a little bit of cloud cover now and again, we were treated to another great day throughout KELOLAND…complete with above average temperatures and a light breeze.

We may see a few isolated showers in NE KELOLAND later tonight. With that said, that should be the exception to the rule, and much of the night remains dry and increasingly cloudy. Patchy fog is also possible after midnight, with lows in the mid 30s north and west…low 40s south and east.

Even warmer weather is on the way to start the new week, but we see a few showers and even hear a rumble of thunder or two on Monday. Chances are low and mainly confined to NE KELOLAND, but it’ll be something to keep in mind later in the day. Regardless, we’ll climb into the mid to upper 60s SE, low to mid 60s NE, and low to mid 70s to the south and west.

We warm up even more on Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine in place. Highs should easily climb into the 70s across much of the region, but this will be the last unseasonably warm day in the extended outlook.

One more system moves just to our north on Wednesday, and while much of the region should stay dry, we do have a chance for some rain in SE KELOLAND. This, along with a temperature drop, come along in the wake of an advancing cold front. Daytime highs will depend on how quickly or slowly this cold front pushes through the area.

Near to below average temperatures and dry conditions are in store for us by the end of the week and into the weekend. We may also need to introduce a rain chance by Sunday.