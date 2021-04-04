Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, April 4

With record warmth in place today, it’s almost hard to imagine what April is supposed to feel like. Well, we’ll find out later this week. Until then, we have a few things to get through first.

A weak boundary will try to make its presence known in portions of the area this evening and into the night, but there is nowhere near enough moisture here to warrant much beyond a few extra clouds.

Lows fall into the mid 40s to low/mid 50s with a generally light breeze in place.

One more warm day is on the way on Monday with dry and breezy conditions in place. There is a small chance for a few showers and even a thunderstorm or two along the way, especially near and east of I-29 in eastern and SE KELOLAND.

We’ll climb into the 70s and low/mid 80s down that way once more before a much-needed change comes along. Highs to the north and west only reach the 60s to low 70s.

A midweek system will move in and give the region a chance for some rainfall on Tuesday and into Wednesday as well. There may be some mixing with snow in western KELOLAND at times…especially in the Black Hills. Once again, eastern KELOLAND may see a few isolated thunderstorms.

Highs range in the 40s to the SW and 60s east of the James River.

Additional rain chances are in the cards, especially to the east, on Wednesday before we slowly dry out by the end of the week. Highs remain a lot closer to average for this time of year from the middle of the week and into the weekend.

Another chance for moisture may try to materialize by next Sunday.