Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, April 26: Rain Returns Late Monday into Tuesday

Compared to the first half of the weekend, the second half has been a very welcome change of pace throughout KELOLAND…complete with warmer temperatures and more sunshine.

Cloud cover, however, will increase a little bit overnight, with a few showers possible in NE KELOLAND and in areas just along and east of I-29. Overnight low temperatures will be noticeably warmer than Saturday night…ranging in the 40s through much of the region.

Much of the day on Monday should remain dry and seasonably warm for this time of year. Highs will easily climb into the low to mid 70s with sunny skies at first. Cloud cover increases in the evening, with rain pushing eastward into western KELOLAND before sunset.

A decent chance for showers and thunderstorms comes along overnight and into Tuesday…especially in eastern KELOLAND…as that same shortwave disturbance moves eastward. Temperatures take a step backward into the 60s and low 70s.

Once we reach the second half of the work week, a ridge of high pressure moves over the Northern Plains, keeping us mainly dry and quiet. Above average temperatures, however, remain in place.

The weekend, however, won’t be as fortunate. Another disturbance will move into the region and send a chance for some showers and even a thunderstorm or two our way on Saturday. Sunday may be able to stay mainly dry.