Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, April 25

Despite a messy start to the day, some East River locations did at least get in on a decent afternoon. The break, however, will be short-lived.

After the brief break I mentioned, we’ll have another chance for some rain overnight. Some rumbles of thunder are also possible.

Lows fall into the 30s to the north, but we’ll be stuck in the 40s to near 50 degrees the closer to and south of I-90 you go.

A few more rain showers are possible on Monday, so you’ll want to keep your umbrellas on stand-by. Chances for rain are mainly in the morning to the north and east, though some afternoon showers are possible later in the day West River.

Highs spike in the mid 60s to mid 70s across portions of the region, with a run into the 80s in SE KELOLAND.

Some showers and storms are possible on Tuesday, especially the further south you go. Otherwise, the midweek outlook is pretty nice with temperatures mainly in the mid 50s to mid 60s with exceptions on either side.

Temperatures hold in the 50s and 60s through Wednesday, with a few more showers possible in SE KELOLAND.

The late week outlook is mainly quiet and progressively warmer, as we climb back into the 70s and even into the 80s by the first weekend of May thanks to a developing area of high pressure.

Rain chances should hold off until Sunday and the early part of the next work week.