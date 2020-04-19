Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, April 19: Above Average Temperatures Return

A few more showers of the rain variety are possible as we go through the evening, with the higher chance of seeing rain coming along in southern KELOLAND.

Partly cloudy skies will gradually give way to mostly clear skies after the midnight hour, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid 30s for overnight lows. Winds start off calm, but they’ll pick up toward sunrise.

High pressure returns on Monday for much of the region. Partly to mostly sunny skies take over for the start of the week with warmer temperatures coming back as well. It’ll be breezy to outright windy at times, with highs climbing back into the mid 60s.

While much of the region is dry on Monday, we may see a few isolated late day showers in NE KELOLAND on Monday.

A nice warming trend will take us through the middle of the week while we remain mainly dry. Highs again reach the 60s on Tuesday, but we’ll climb into the 70s by Wednesday.

The first of several chances for rainfall comes along on Thursday, with the best opportunity coming along toward the evening. Another shortwave trough moves through the region on Friday, bringing about more rain chances.

Though temperatures remain close to average for the mid to late April time frame, we won’t be able to enjoy it all that much. We’ll have to keep the chance for rain in place through the weekend.