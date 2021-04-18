Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, April 18

Change is in the air both figuratively and literally as we go into the start of the new work week, as winter refuses to go away quietly.

A cold front will swing southward through the region overnight and into the morning on Monday.

This will keep a rain/snow chance in place the further east you go, with winter storm warnings in place toward the Central and Northern Black Hills and winter weather advisories as far southeast as Bennett and Jackson Counties through Monday.

While we may see light accumulation amounts as far east as SE KELOLAND (Generally an inch or less), several inches of snow will be possible out west and in the Hills. Be careful if you must head out and about.

Overnight lows fall into the 20s to low 30s across the region.

Rain and snow showers will taper off to the south and east, but snow will linger in western and SW KELOLAND as we start the new work and school week. Highs climb into the low 40s along and East River, so any light accumulation to the east will be short-lived. To the west, we’ll be in the 30s with a better chance for snow to stick around.

A few lingering rain showers are possible on Tuesday, but much of the day remains more dry than not. It won’t be as windy, but it’ll remain chilly with highs holding steady in the 40s across much of KELOLAND…except for the 30s in the west.

High pressure takes over for much of the second half of the week. Sunshine returns for much of the area, but average conditions will take a little longer to come along.

We’ll climb further up into the 50s and even the low 60s by the end of the extended outlook, which is closer to where we should be for this time of year. A few rain chances may need to be introduced as we go into the weekend.