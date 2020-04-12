Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, April 12: Chilly Start to the New Week; Warm-up to Follow

Our Easter Sunday snowstorm will continue to move eastward, allowing a break in the action to finally make its presence known…to an extent, at least.

Snow will continue to depart through the late afternoon and evening, but breezy conditions will remain in place. Overnight lows will fall into the teens and 20s, but it will feel much colder than that.

A breezy day is on the way for Monday, and while much of the day is dry, a few snow showers may crash the party in the afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected from these snow showers. Highs remain well below average for this time of year in the low to mid 30s.

A better and more substantial break from active weather begins on Tuesday as high pressure begins to take over. While temperatures remain below average by a decent margin, we’ll at least have more sunshine and a lighter breeze.

Dry and chilly weather will last through Wednesday, with temperatures by day and night remaining below average.

A return to seasonable and even above average temperatures finally comes along as we close the next work week and go into the weekend. All the while, we’ll remain mainly dry thanks to high pressure holding steady.