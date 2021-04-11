Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, April 11

With a cold front on the way out, our warmer than average stretch of weather will come to an end for a little while. It’ll also bring a chance at some much-needed relief for some in the form of moisture for northern KELOLAND.

Some overnight rain/snow showers are possible in NE KELOLAND as well as our front moves to the east. A few rain showers may clip SE KELOLAND in the first part of the night. Windy weather will continue to hold steady throughout the region, with lows falling into the mid 20s out west to low/mid 30s East River.

Another windy day is on the way on Monday with a noticeably cooler air mass in place as well. Eastern KELOLAND, especially the northeast, may see a few more rain and snow showers as our front departs slowly. Highs may not escape the 40s and low 50s across much of the region.

The midweek outlook may be mainly dry, but it’ll be noticeably cooler than what we have seen so far this month. The exception to the rule with regard to dry weather may be in the northeast, where a few more rain and snow showers will try to hang tough as low pressure meanders to our north on Tuesday.

Highs for the day will hold in the 40s across much of the region with breezy conditions still in place.

We’ll get a brief break on Wednesday before we watch our next disturbance make its move toward the region. By the end of the week, we’ll watch another system move into KELOLAND and introduce the chance for some rain and snow as we go into the end of the work and school week.

A modest warm-up will then attempt to take over as we go through the weekend.