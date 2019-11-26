Storm Center PM Update: Snow tonight, Another storm later this week

Snow continues to fall in Rapid City and SW South Dakota – but the bigger part of the system is hitting SE KELOLAND, in and around the Sioux Falls area. A Winter Storm Warning continues for south central and SE South Dakota, plus adjoining parts of MN and IA, until 9 am tomorrow.

Tonight, in addition to the continuing snowfall, we expect very strong winds to develop from the north. They will be about 20-40 mph in SE KELOLAND, and even higher in other locations. Blowing snow is likely to cause some issues in open areas where there is fresh snow on the ground. Lows will be in the 20s.

Snowfall amounts will be heaviest in SE KELOLAND. We expect Sioux Falls will get 3-6” – a bit more to our east and SE, and even heavier amounts in NE Nebraska if you are travelling in that direction

Wednesday’s forecast calls for the new snow to end during the morning hours, followed by a breezy and cooler day. Highs will only be in the low 30s. Skies will be cloudy in the SE… but partly to mostly sunny in northern and western South Dakota which will miss the brunt of the snowstorm. A north or NW breeze could cause some blowing snow, mainly early in the day when winds are strongest.

Thursday – Thanksgiving Day – another storm system comes our way. This one will bring a light mix of rain and snow and perhaps some freezing rain. Right now it looks like any snowfall accumulations will be light, probably under an inch. Highs will only be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Travel impacts are possible with temperatures remaining sub-freezing all day.

A stronger system is coming for Friday and Saturday. It looks like a big, wet system. Highs will only be in the mid 30s. Rain, snow, and ice will all be possible across KELOLAND. It looks like the system will impact most of the area. Already a strongly worded Winter Storm Watch has been posted by the NWS in Rapid City. Forecast models are putting significant amounts of snow in western South Dakota, along with every strong winds Saturday night and Sunday. The rain should change over to all snow on Sunday, and then wind down by Sunday night.

Monday will be very cold, with single digits to the low teens in the morning above fresh snow cover. Monday afternoon’s highs will only be in the teens to low 20s East River, despite partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer, but we’re still expecting colder than normal temperatures all of next week as December begins.