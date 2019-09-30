Storm Center PM Update – September 30, 2019

Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND has seen limited sunshine today, while an incoming cold front is creating thicker clouds across the remainder of KELOLAND. The front is creating a huge temperature difference across the area, with a brisk SW wind warming Sioux Falls into the mid 80s, while Rapid City has a strong north wind and has cooled into the mid 40s. That’s a 40 degree difference between the two cities.

Tonight we’ll have some mostly light rain showers, with a some light snow mixed into the showers in the Black Hills region. The exception will be in NW Iowa, where heavy rain will be possible. There is a Flash Flood Watch posted for Spencer, Cherokee, and Sioux City to the east.

Tomorrow will be cloudy across KELOLAND, with heavier rainfall in SE KELOLAND. Sioux Falls could see a half-inch to an inch in the next 24 hours. In NW Iowa there could be a 24 hour rainfall total of 1 to 3 inches. With a north breeze tomorrow will also be significantly cooler, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Rapid City will be even cooler, in the mid 40s.

We’ll have continued clouds and rain on Wednesday, and a NE breeze will keep us much cooler than normal, in the low to mid 50s. Rapid City will again be in the 40s, with a few flakes of snow mixed in with the rainfall. Over the next two days portions of the Black Hills could have snowfall totaling 1 to 3”.

Thursday will be a little warmer, in the low 50s East River to the upper 50s to low 60s in the west. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer, in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday will start with some morning rain showers, then decreasing clouds during the day. Highs will still be a little cooler than normal, in the low 60s. Sunday and Monday will also be in the low 60s, with partly to mostly sunny skies.