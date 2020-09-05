Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, September 5: One More Hot Day Tomorrow; Big Changes to Follow

As we continue through the unofficial end of the summer season, we’re still looking forward to some warmer conditions…that includes the overnight period.

Later tonight, much of the area should remain dry but warm. In NE KELOLAND and toward the I-29 corridor, however, we may see a few showers and thunderstorms. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for this area, with gusty winds and hail acting as the main concerns.

Overnight lows may only fall into the upper 50s to the NE, upper 60s to the SE, and West River locations will fall into the low 60s.

Heat holds steady for one more day, but the warmest weather migrates eastward. Highs climb into the 90s to the east, while West River areas hover on either side of 90 degrees. All the while, we’ll remain dry across the region.

It’ll also be rather windy at times, with gusts approaching 30 to 35 mph at times.

By Labor Day, a frontal boundary pushes through the region, sending temperatures into a freefall over the course of the day. Daytime highs may not get out of the 50s and low 60s in many areas, so overall highs will likely be recorded around midnight.

More importantly, we get a much-needed chance for some rainfall later that evening and into the day on Tuesday. Some snow is also not out of the question toward the higher elevations of the Hills.

Much cooler weather moves in during this time, with highs and lows trending around 20 degrees below average through at least Wednesday.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be stuck in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Patchy frost may be possible at times, so we’ll have to keep an eye on this.

We’ll slowly warm up by the end of next week.