Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, September 26: Cooler Temperatures Finally Arrive; A Few Showers Possible

Cooler temperatures will begin to make their move as we go into the evening, but not before we have a rare sight for some of us.

A few evening showers are possible in the northeastern part of KELOLAND, but these will taper off as we head toward the midnight hour. Beyond this small chance for rain, much of the region is dry and brisk. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s with an increasing west-northwest wind.

Windy weather takes over on Sunday across the region. Be advised that gusts may reach and exceed 40 mph at times during the day.

Western and NE parts of KELOLAND may see some scattered shower activity as a secondary cold front slides to the southeast, but rainfall amounts will be on the light side of the scale.

The SE corner of the region may squeak into the low 70s for highs, but much of KELOLAND will only climb into the 60s.

A few showers are possible early on Monday in SE KELOLAND, but the majority of the day and region should remain dry. We cool down even more and stay rather windy at times, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A brief spike on the thermometer comes along by Tuesday as a little disturbance pivots through the region. We may be able to get into the mid 70s for highs, but don’t get used to the warmer weather.

Cooler temperatures hold steady through the rest of the work and school week, with high and low temperatures trending below average through the first half of the weekend. A few showers may also be possible by next Saturday.