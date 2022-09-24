SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Clouds across northeastern KELOLAND is keeping temperatures in the 60s and 70s everywhere there is sunshine. Temperatures are going to remain above average and in the mid 70s for the next week.

4 PM

It was another windy day across KELOLAND. Gusts near or above 40 MPH in western and northwestern South Dakota. Gusts of 20 to 30 MPH in eastern and central South Dakota. Winds will continue into tomorrow as well.

4 PM

Another cool night across KELOLAND with lows in the 40s and 50s. Mostly clear skies will be overhead through the overnight hours. Winds will die down as well overnight.

Sunday will be another nicer day. Highs will be in the 70s with a few 60s across northern KELOLAND. A brisk northwest wind will be present for the reminder of the weekend.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be the story of the next week. Highs in the upper 60s and into the 70s. KELOLAND looks to stay dry for the next week for sure. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to mid 50s.