Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, September 19: Plenty of Warmth but Very Little Rain

We were able to enjoy a seasonably warm day East River, while West River locations have been feeling the heat. That aforementioned heat is what takes over as we go into the extended forecast.

Cloud cover will increase tonight, and windy conditions will remain in place as a trough pivots eastward. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 50s to low/mid 60s. A rather isolated shower or storm is possible in western KELOLAND, but that will be an exception to the overall dry rule.

Windy conditions remain in place on Sunday, with gusts out of the south approaching 35 to 40 mph again. Beyond the wind, we’ll contend with partly to mostly sunny skies, warmer weather, and additional upper-level smoke due to the western wildfires.

Highs climb a bit higher into the low to mid 80s across much of KELOLAND. Western and northeastern parts of the region may remain stuck in the upper 70s. A rather isolated shower is possible East River, but a very dry air mass in place will make it very difficult to see any moisture make it to the ground.

Much of the next work and school week remains dry beyond some rather slim rain chances by the middle of next week. As a result, drought conditions and concerns will only continue to grow.

The last day of summer will be a warm one across KELOLAND, with highs climbing well into the 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The first day of fall turns up the heat a little bit more, with highs approaching 90 West River and mid 80s East River. Again, we stay dry.

After that, we have a rather warm stretch of weather, with highs trending 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year through at least Friday.

Some much-needed rain may finally arrive by next Saturday, but chances are slim at the moment.